An improvised explosive device (IED) was found at the railway crossing at Kenihama Nowgam station on Monday. The bomb disposal squad of the Army has reached the site and were initially inspecting the suspicious object.

CRPF personnel, patrolling the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, found the tin can lying by the roadside, a police official said. Traffic on the Panthachowk-Parimpora bypass had to be stopped.

