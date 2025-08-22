In a decisive move to bolster security in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has terminated the services of two government employees for their alleged involvement in militancy-related activities. The announcement, made on August 22, 2025, underscores the region's ongoing battle against terrorism and the government's commitment to eliminating internal threats. The dismissed employees, Khurshid Ahmed Rather and Siyad Ahmad Khan, were reportedly linked to the banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Khurshid Ahmed Rather, a teacher in the School Education Department, was stationed at the Government Primary School in Maindpora Nawa Gabra, Kupwara. His tenure in government service began in 2003 as a Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT), and he was confirmed as a teacher in 2008.

Despite his educational role, Rather allegedly breached the trust placed in him by the government and became actively involved in subversive activities. Officials have accused him of being an overground worker for LeT, facilitating the smuggling of arms and ammunition into Indian territory.

The allegations against Rather are serious. On January 25, 2024, police in Kupwara received credible information about two Pakistan-based LeT operatives, Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh and Qazi Mohammad Khushal, who were involved in smuggling arms across the border.

Rather, along with other local associates, was reportedly instrumental in this operation, aimed at promoting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and beyond. Consequently, a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Crackdown on Internal Threats

Siyad Ahmad Khan, the other dismissed employee, served as a stock assistant in the Sheep Husbandry Department in Keran, Kupwara. His activities were described as secretive, aimed at avoiding detection by security forces.

On January 12, 2024, Khan was intercepted by a police and army naka party at the Peer Baba Shrine in Keran while allegedly on a mission to supply arms to LeT terrorists. The search led to the recovery of an AK-47 from Khan and a pistol with ammunition from his associate, Rafaqat Ahmad Khan. This incident further cemented the allegations of Khan's deep involvement in unlawful activities.

The dismissals were executed under Article 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution, which allows the government to terminate employees without an inquiry if it is deemed necessary for state security. This provision has been increasingly utilized since 2021, with dozens of government employees terminated for suspected links to terrorist groups. The crackdown on government employees with alleged terrorist links is part of a broader strategy to ensure the security and stability of Jammu and Kashmir.

The region has been a focal point of militancy and separatist activities, necessitating stringent measures to curb any internal threats. The government's actions reflect a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of support for terrorism, especially from those within its ranks. The dismissals come in the wake of heightened security concerns following recent terrorist activities in the region.

A month prior, the Pahalgam terror attack resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, in the Baisaran valley. This attack underscored the persistent threat posed by terrorist groups and the need for robust security measures. In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the elimination of three terrorists involved in the attack during a joint operation by the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police. The government's decision to dismiss Rather and Khan is a clear message of its commitment to maintaining national security.

By removing individuals with alleged terrorist links from government positions, the administration aims to prevent any potential threats from within. This approach is part of a larger effort to dismantle the support networks that enable terrorist activities in the region.

