Amid reports that illegal mining is going unabated in different parts of the Jammu region, the Jammu and Kashmir government attached the Joint Director, Geology and Mining H L Langeh with the with the Administrative Department, ceasing all powers vested in him with immediate effect.

According to a spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir, this step has been taken to tackle the menace of illegal mining in the Union Territory.

The order, issued by the Mining Department under Government Order No. 13-JK(MNG) of 2025, comes in the wake of directives received from the office of the Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, reinforcing the administration's commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in the mining sector.

Earlier, District Mineral Officer (DMO) Doda Sunil Kumar was placed under suspension, and an inquiry committee was constituted against him.

On December 3, 2024, District Mineral Officer (DMO) Kathua was placed under suspension and an inquiry was also initiated against him.

Illegal mining causing severe ecological degradation in J&K

During the last few years, illegal mining has been going unabated in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir with the alleged connivance of officers and the mining mafia.

Action to attack the officer has been taken after the government received reports that unauthorized mining activities have been causing severe environmental degradation and revenue loss to the state exchequer.

Brisk extraction through illegal means has already caused extensive damage to riverbeds and local ecosystems.

Efforts are being intensified to introduce advanced monitoring technologies, including satellite surveillance and digital tracking, to curb unlawful mining operations.

Director asked to submit report

According to the official spokesperson, the Director of Geology and Mining, J&K, has been directed to submit a comprehensive report addressing complaints related to illegal mining and the issuance of disposal permits, allowing authorities to initiate further scrutiny and take necessary corrective measures.

The officials have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with mining regulations to prevent any further unlawful extraction of mineral resources.

While conducting raids at different places after getting reports of illegal mining, the Deputy Chief Minister made it clear to the officers that he would not tolerate any negligence on their part. He pointed out that illegal mining not only endangers the environment but also deprives the government of rightful revenue, impacting developmental initiatives.

He further warned that those found involved in unauthorized mining activities, irrespective of their position, would face strict legal consequences.

To curb the menace of illegal mining and save the ecology, the government has appealed to all stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies, and local communities, to work together to take on the influential mining mafia.