A day before the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sought the support of all political parties to impose a ban on the consumption and sale of liquor in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference leader and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary hit back at Mehbooba Mufti for indulging in deceitful tactics only for publicity.

"When Mehbooba Mufti was Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, a private member bill was introduced in the Legislative Assembly to impose a ban on the consumption and sale of liquor, but at that time, her government did not support the move," the Deputy Chief Minister recalled, adding, "Instead of raking up such issues for publicity, the PDP leadership must focus on strengthening the party by raising real issues."

"Had Mehbooba Mufti been serious about imposing a ban on liquor, she would have supported that bill during her tenure as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir," he asked.

"We are also against the consumption of liquor, but the biggest challenge before the people of Jammu and Kashmir is the menace of drug addiction," he said.

"Banning liquor is fine, but the biggest challenge is to stop the drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir," he said, adding, "Drugs are consuming our generations, and it has now reached homes."

Mehbooba is responsible for the downgrading of J&K

Continuing the attack on the PDP president, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Mehbooba Mufti was responsible for downgrading the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory. "Our special status was also snatched due to Mehbooba Mufti's wrong policies," he further said.

Recalling Mehbooba Mufti's statement in which she had claimed that there would be no one in the Valley to 'shoulder the Indian Flag' if the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir were tampered with or the Permanent Resident Act (35A) was removed, Choudhary said that the National Conference has always respected the national flag.

"The PDP leadership is responsible for all the prevailing mess in J&K," he said, adding, "The people of J&K have given a befitting reply to the PDP in the Assembly elections as the party got only three seats from its previous all-time high of 29 seats."

Earlier, PDP launched a signature campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has launched a signature campaign to seek public support for three private member bills to be introduced in the Legislative Assembly, seeking a complete ban on the sale and consumption of liquor.

The campaign was launched by Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Later, Mehbooba Mufti also joined her party's signature campaign for an alcohol ban in J&K.

"Ban alcohol. Say no to drugs," Mehbooba wrote as she launched the campaign from the south Kashmir district.

A PDP spokesperson said: "Mehbooba Mufti launched a signature campaign from Pulwama during an ongoing workers' convention, reaffirming the party's commitment to people's sentiments."