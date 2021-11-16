Buoyed over the performance of the party in the urban local bodies and Panchayat elections, the BJP on Monday set a target of 50 plus seats in the coming assembly elections to form its government in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a meeting of office-bearers of the party before the beginning of the working committee meeting, J&K president of the party Ravinder Raina revealed that a target of 50-Plus seats has been set in the J&K to install the first BJP chief minister.

"We are confident of achieving this target because people of J&K have realized that only BJP is sincere to solve their problems," Raina said and claimed that not only in the Jammu region, the party has successfully expanded its base in Kashmir Valley during the last couple years. "In the Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies elections, BJP has marked its presence in the Valley and in the coming assembly elections party will win seats from Kashmir also," he claimed.

Party expresses concern over selective killings in Valley

During the meeting of the office-bearer's resolutions were moved for discussions. Party in its resolutions expressed concern over recent incidents of selective killings in Kashmir Valley and demanded stern action against anti-national forces and terror groups.

Sources said that the party in its resolutions incorporated law and order situation in J&K in general and Kashmir Valley in particular where terrorists have started selective killings. BJP leaders sought that a comprehensive policy should be formed to deal with new designs of terrorists.

BJP demands apology from Punjab Chief Minister

The national general secretary of BJP Tarun Chugh has slammed Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for trying to put the RSS in a bad light during the assembly session. In a statement, Chugh said that the RSS has served the Punjab state far better than Congress could ever do.

"In Punjab, the RSS has always worked for communal harmony and amity whereas the hands of the Congress are soaked in blood by causing horrendous incidents like the Bluestar," he said.

Chugh said Channi is wrong in stating that the Sangh entered Punjab in 1966. The RSS had started serving in Punjab right from the pre-Independence days much before Channi was even born. "The chief minister should get his facts right before saying something," Chugh suggested.

During the partition days, the RSS played a pivotal role in helping migrants rehabilitate in a secure environment even as during the militancy days the RSS workers made sure that there was communal peace and harmony in the state.

Chugh said it was highly immoral and irresponsible on the part of the chief minister to have dragged the RSS in his political fight in the Assembly and demanded that the chief minister should tender an apology for his highly reprehensible remarks.