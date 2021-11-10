After an uproar over a 'controversial' notice issued by the District Social Welfare Officer Anantnag to 26 Kashmiri Pandit employees regarding their "unauthorized absence", the higher-ups in the department expressed their ignorance about issuing any such order. The notice was later withdrawn by the higher-ups.

"No order regarding 'unauthorized absence' of Kashmiri Pandit employees has been issued with my consent. No decision has been taken to issue any such notice to Kashmiri Pandit employees", Director Social Welfare Kashmir, Bashir Ahmad Dar told International Business Times. "I have just received information that an order has been issued at the lower level without consent of the higher-ups. I will look into the matter", he said.

District Social Welfare Officer Anantnag issues notice to Kashmir Pandit employees

Earlier District Social Welfare Officer Anantnag termed the absence of 26 Pandit government employees, who had left after Valley after recent selective killings, as 'unauthorized' and directed them to join duty at their place of postings within two days.

An explanation notice, issued to the employees by the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Anantnag, said that the office "tried to contact you telephonically and by other media, but you did not bother to resume your duties and you failed to join back your duties".

The DSWO said the employees' unauthorized absence from duties has hampered the office work at the district as well as subordinate offices due to which "poor beneficiaries and common people are suffering".

The employees have been given two days to explain their position failing which action, as warranted under rules, shall be initiated against them.

The KP employees' absence from their duties comes amid a spate of civilian killings in Kashmir including members from the minority Hindu community and a Sikh woman.

Kashmiri Pandits leave Valley after selective killings

After recent incidents of selective killings, the fear-stricken Kashmiri Pandits, serving in different parts of the Valley returned to Jammu

On October 5, a famous Kashmiri Pandit chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead at his shop in the evening. Virendra Paswan, a non-local vendor from Bihar was shot dead in the Lal Bazar area on the same day. Within minutes after killing Paswan, terrorists killed Mohammad Shafi Lone, president of the local cab drivers' association in Naidkhai, in the Shahgund Hajin area of Bandipora district.

Two days later on October 7, Supinder Kour, a Kashmiri Sikh woman Principal at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Eidgah, and another teacher Deepak Chand were shot dead inside school premises in the morning. It was only after these killings many Kashmiri Pandit employees returned to Jammu.

The notice under reference below has been issued unauthorisedly and stands withdrawn by department. pic.twitter.com/RoPz4UJ7II — District Information & Public Relations Centre Ang (@AnantnagDIPRC) November 10, 2021

'Unauthorized absence' notice evokes a strong reaction

Although authorities this evening clarified that notice has been withdrawn, it evoked strong reactions from different sections of the society. Not only Kashmiri Pandit organizations, but political parties also reacted strongly against the notice.

Amid an uproar over controversial notice, the district information and public relation centre Anantnag clarified "the notice has been issued unauthorisedly and stands withdrawn by the department".