J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that J&K Film Policy 2024 will ensure that 'heaven on earth' is truly a 'heaven' for the filmmakers.

"The film-friendly and pragmatic J&K Film Policy will ensure that heaven on earth is truly a heaven for filmmakers. We will provide high-impact infrastructure, support in sourcing locations and a large pool of professionals, and financial incentives to make the filming more attractive in J&K," the L-G said during the inauguration of the J&K Film Conclave in Srinagar.

He also launched a slew of initiatives including 'Single Window Portal' for film shooting permissions and subsidies, the J&K Film Screening Series and the Frames of Transformation Photography competition.

"J&K Film Policy 2024 will attract, support and facilitate regional, national and international film production," the L-G said.

He added that the J&K Film Policy also provides added incentives for films in local languages, thereby promoting the regional cinema of J&K.

"It encourages filmmakers to hire local talent which will lead to employment generation and jobs for the local population of J&K," he added.

He said the new interventions will have a strong multiplier effect and play a pivotal role in developing J&K- a global Film production hub, adding that J&K and cinema are symbols of oneness and cannot be seen separately.

"J&K and cinema are a perfect match. For great filmmakers like Raj Kapoor and Yash Chopra, J&K was not only a shooting destination but also a cultural organism," the L-G said.

He also felicitated the winners of the Naya Jammu Kashmir Short Film Making Competition.