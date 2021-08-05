J&K Film Policy: LG Manoj Sinha bringing back Kashmir's lost glory on big screens [here's how]

On the second anniversary of the Abrogation of Article 370, J&K LG Manoj Sinha launched J&K Film Policy 2021. Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and producer Mahaveer Jain joined LG Sinha in Srinagar on Thursday to launch a new film policy, which will make the union territory a favorite shooting-friendly destination.

Earlier, a delegation of leading filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali, Nitesh Tiwari, Dinesh Vijan, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer, Sanjay Tripathy, led by Jain met Sinha and Principal Secretary to the LG Nitishwar Kumar in Mumbai and shared their suggestions to draft this new film policy to encourage film-shooting in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Film Policy 2021

J&K Film Policy 2021 will give local talent a national stage to prove their potential. By choosing Kashmir as the next destination for shooting, filmmakers also stand to gain incentives. The new film policy aims to benefit local artists, including dancers, fashion designers, actors, choreographers, cinematographers, sound recordists, set designers, and others. It will also create employment for local artists, cinematographers and several other talented citizens.

LG Sinha launched the new film policy at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on Thursday. LG hopes to bring back the lost glory of the valley, marred by the threat of terrorist activities. But the J&K Administration and the central government, by abrogating the Article 370 and 35-A has changed the outlook of J&K.

Highlights of J&K Film Policy 2021

The new film policy provides an online single window portal to grant single permission for all agencies and two dedicated nodal officers have been appointed for smooth film shooting.

A Jammu & Kashmir Film Development Council website will provide hands-on access of website for talent pool and all film shooting destinations.

Filmmakers get the following fiscal incentives: