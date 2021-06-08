In a giant leap to enhance agricultural production in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday flagged off the first consignment of liquid nano urea from Gujarat, through virtual mode.

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) has developed the world's first liquid nano urea and introduced it on Monday. Nano urea will enhance crop yield, protect crops from seasonal damage while maintaining soil quality. The historic initiative aimed at saving the environment and keeping the soil of the agricultural fields fertile.

15,000 bottles of nano urea to be supplied to J&K

15,000 bottles of liquid nano urea left from Kalol, Gujrat today for the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir. Out of this, 7,500 bottles will be distributed to the Jammu division and 7,500 to the farmers of the Kashmir division. The total consignment of liquid nano-urea will be equivalent to 675 metric tonnes of conventional urea.

The use of liquid nano urea will bring a reformative change in farming practices and benefit the farmers, especially those involved in traditional and high-value crops. Now, only half a litre of liquid nano urea will replace one sack of manure.

There are many such hill farms in many districts, where farmers have to travel several kilometers to reach their agriculture fields. Instead of carrying a bag of urea, now the farmers have to carry only half a litre bottle of urea.

Will bring down the cost of farming

The liquid nano urea will subsequently bring down the cost of farming. The cost of one bottle of this urea is 10% less than that of a 45 kg of urea bag. Since nano urea does not require subsidy, the government will save about Rs 27,000 crore, besides providing a benefit of Rs 28,000 crore to the farmers by reducing their cost on agriculture.

The excessive use of urea is resulting in making the soil barren across the country. It has not only affected the nitrogen cycle but also harms the environment and people's health. Initially, many farmers may get benefitted due to its excessive use, but later the same urea destroys the fertility of the fields.

