A terrorist was killed and an army soldier injured in an encounter in Gund area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday, November 12.

The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kulan area of central Kashmir. The operation is currently underway.

Arms, ammunition recovered

The injured soldier has been taken to a hospital. Identity and affiliation of the slain terrorist has not been ascertained yet. Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

In another similar development, two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on November 10. While one terrorist was gunned down by the security forces on the same day during the operation, the other one was killed on November 11.

(More details awaited)