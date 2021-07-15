Even as the J&K Pollution Control Board (JKPCB) is strictly implementing Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, dumping of bio-waste is in a complete mess in the Union Territory, especially in the rural area.

The throwing of bio-medical waste in open is emerged as a big health hazard, especially during the pandemic. This has become a problem even in tourist destinations as video of bio-medical waste thrown open in the bank of the river Lidder has gone viral on social media.

Visuals of a huge quantity of bio-medical waste, thrown open in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir, have also been in circulation.

Fine already imposed on J&K's oldest hospital

During the first wave of Coronavirus, the JKPSC had imposed environmental compensation to the tune of Rs 18.28 lakh upon the Medical Superintendent of SMGS Hospital Jammu for illegal and unscientific handling and disposal of bio-medical waste.

The JKPCB had imposed the fine with the direction to deposit the same within 45 days failing which interest at the rate of 12% will accrue at the risk and responsibility of the officer.

As per reports in the local media, it has come to the fore that one of the oldest hospitals of J&K was operational without the mandatory consent to establish/operate under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and authorization under the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Unscientific disposal of bio-medical waste



Chairman of the J&K Pollution Control Board (JKPCB) Suresh Chugh said that clear directions have already been given to all institutes regarding the scientific disposal of bio-medical waste. "There is no question of tolerating unscientific or illegal handling of bio-medical waste. We are keeping a watch on the function of all institutions to ensure proper implementation of laws", Chugh told The International Business Times.

Regarding the incident of Anantnag where bio-medical waste was reportedly thrown on the bank of a river, the JKPCB chairman said it was an isolated case. "We have taken note of the reports," he said and added that all institutions are following prescribed rules regarding the disposal of bio-medical waste by and large.

Medical shop sealed in Anantnag

On the direction of the Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla a team visited the Srigufwara area where some persons have dumped bio-medical waste on the bank of the River Lidder.

After investigation, the team observed that a medical store situated at Loiseer Srigufwara was involved in dumping the bio-medical waste along the riverbank in open violation of rules.

The team immediately sealed the shop and served a show-cause notice to the owner for committing the offense in flagrant violation of bio-medical waste disposal rules.

Ill-equipped to treat bio-medical waste

As per the official record, there are 3688 government health institutions in J&K including Public Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), and Sub-Centres.

Over the past one or two decades, a large number of "ill-equipped" health institutes, veterinaries, and medical Shops have been established in the rural areas of J&K. These healthcare facilities are producing large amounts of bio-medical waste with no mechanism in place to safely transport and dispose of the same.