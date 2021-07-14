Within days after summoning the mother of former Chief Minister and president of Peoples' Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti for questioning in a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sent a reminder notice to separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The hardcore separatist leader has been asked to pay a penalty of Rs 14.4 lakh, imposed on him under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, within 10 days after receiving the notice.

The penalty imposed on Geelani in the year 2019

As per reports in the local media, the ED said that a penalty of Rs 14,40,000 was imposed upon Geelani in 2019, which he till date has failed to pay.

"Adjudication Order No.ADJ/02/SRZO/2019/AD-NG dated 20.03.2019 passed by Assistant Director, a penalty of Rs. 14,40,000 was imposed upon you under section 13(1) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. And whereas, the penalty of Rs. 14,40,000/- has not been deposited by you, till date, as per records of this office," local media, quoting ED order, said.

Geelani asked to pay the amount within 10 days

The notice further stated, "Now, therefore, you are hereby given the notice to deposit the aforesaid penalty amount within 10 days of receipt of this demand notice through Demand Draft in favor of the "The Pay and Accounts Officer, Pay & Accounts Office, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, New Delhi", failing which action contemplated under section 14 and 14A of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 is liable to be initiated against you, as per law."

As per the notice, the Demand Draft should be sent to the Joint Director, Directorate of Enforcement office at Durrani House, Near Rajbagh Police Station, Rajbagh, Srinagar.

Mehbooba's mother skips ED's hearing

Gulshan Nazir, mother of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday.

As per reports, the investigating agency has not responded to a letter written by the widow of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, seeking details of the case in which she was to be questioned.

Gulshan Nazir did not appear before the ED as the agency has not responded to a letter seeking details of the case in which she was to be questioned, sources said.

On July 6, the Assistant Director ED, Sunil Kumar Meena, who is investigating a case of money laundering under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, (15 of 2003) had summoned Gulshan Nazir, wife of late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed to appear at Enforcement Directorate Zonal Office, Rajbagh, Srinagar in a money laundering case on July 14.