Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday, April 10, sanctioned the formal opening of Annual Darbar Move Offices in Srinagar The formal opening of annual darbar offices for the summer session 2020 in Srinagar is commenced to begin on May 4.

The order released by the General Administration Dept, Civil Secretariat, Jammu stated that the employees shall work on "as is where is" basis— Kashmir based staff shall work from Srinagar and Jammu based staff shall work from Jammu.

'Ensure transaction of Govt business effectively'

According to an ordered issued by the GAD department, the Darbar Move offices for the Summer Session-2020 will open at Srinagar on 4 May at 9:30 am. However, in view of the "extraordinary circumstances due to COVID-19 Pandemic", the government has made arrangements to ensure the "transaction of the Government business effectively".

Among others, the government has ordered that the Civil Secretariat at Jammu shall continue to remain functional and the move employees shall work on "as is where is" basis i.e. Kashmir based staff shall work from Srinagar and Jammu based staff shall work from Jammu.

Civil Secretariat to remain functional in Jammu & Srinagar

"The move offices outside the Civil Secretariat shall also continue to remain functional at Jammu/Srinagar, as per the mechanism at 1 above (as is where is" basis." Administrative Secretaries have been asked to make necessary arrangements to ensure the functionality in their respective departments, both at Srinagar and Jammu. "Similar arrangements shall be put in place by the Heads of the Departments observing Darbar Move."

The Civil Secretariat Treasury and J&K Bank Moving Branch at Civil Secretariat shall be functional at both the places within the Civil Secretariat—Jammu and Srinagar. "The Finance Department shall put in place suitable mechanism for the purpose," the order stated.

The dispensary of the Civil Secretariat shall remain functional at both the places within the Civil Secretariat and Health & Medical Education Department has been asked to put in place suitable mechanism for the purpose.

"The move based employees of Kashmir Division, who are required to move Srinagar on account of Darbar Move, on April 25/ 26, 2020, shall be provided transport facility by the JKRTC. Such employees shall provide their particulars to the General Administration Department for issuance of appropriate passes, if required, for movement on National Highway," it added.

About Annual Darbar Move

The 107-year-old tradition of half-yearly shuttling of the seat of governance between the summer and winter capitals in Jammu and Kashmir is called the Annual Darbar Move. Following a practice set up by the autocratic Dogra Maharajas of the state, all top offices including those of the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, senior bureaucrats and others shuttle on a six-monthly basis between the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar.

Related