Although Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra avoided a direct attack on the coalition partner, he asked the media to question the National Conference on why they are not supporting the ongoing stir of the grand old party for the restoration of statehood.

Karra was addressing media persons after a rally in Doda as part of the "Hamari Riyasat, Hamara Haq" campaign, aimed at mounting pressure on the Union Government to restore statehood.

When asked about the National Conference's absence from the campaign, Karra told media persons to direct this question to the party itself.

"We allied with the National Conference in the interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The first and foremost task before the alliance was to stop the BJP from coming to power in J&K," he said, adding, "We succeeded in our effort, and now our next target is the restoration of statehood."

Karra made it clear that the restoration of statehood was also included in the National Conference's election manifesto.

Pointing toward the results of the Delhi Assembly elections, Karra said that the outcome in the Union Capital indicates that dislodging the BJP without the support of Congress is difficult, if not impossible.

Centre ignoring Supreme Court's direction

Earlier, while addressing the rally, Karra hit out at the Centre, accusing it of disregarding the Supreme Court's directions for the early restoration of statehood to J&K.

Karra said that the Centre had committed before the Supreme Court to granting statehood "very soon"—a promise also made on the floor of Parliament over five years ago. However, neither the term "very soon" nor the "appropriate time" frequently mentioned by the Centre and BJP leaders has materialized, as statehood has yet to be restored.

"This is a cruel joke with the people, as well as a violation of democracy and the Constitution by the BJP-led Centre. More than four months after the elected government took office, the required powers and promised statehood have still not been restored," he said.

Restrictions imposed on Cong's Kishtwar rally

Congress leaders have taken serious note of the decision of the district administration to impose certain restrictions on the party's scheduled rally at Kishtwar on Wednesday.

"We will be undeterred by such restrictions. Congress workers will participate in Wednesday's rally to reaffirm the commitment of the party to intensify the campaign for the restoration of statehood", Karra said.

Meanwhile, the chief spokesperson of J&K Congress Ravinder Sharma has questioned the necessary restrictions on the request for an outdoor Congress convention in Kishtwar on Wednesday.