Four months after forming a fact-finding committee to ascertain the causes of the party's worst-ever humiliating defeat in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the Congress ultimately removed Bharatsinh Solanki from his post as in-charge of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress.

Following the party's historic defeat in the J&K Assembly elections, workers have been demanding action against senior leaders who, according to grassroots members, were responsible for the party's embarrassing debacle.

Although several senior leaders were under scrutiny, workers specifically demanded the removal of Bharatsinh Solanki for the misallocation of tickets and for leading an uninspiring campaign during the J&K Assembly polls.

Taking note of the brewing resentment among party workers, the Congress high command on Friday appointed Syed Naseer Hussain as the new general secretary in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, replacing the incumbent Bharatsinh Solanki.

The announcement was made as part of a broader restructuring aimed at strengthening the party's organizational framework ahead of key political events.

The reshuffle saw the appointment of Bhupesh Baghel and Syed Naseer Hussain as general secretaries, along with nine others who were given in-charge roles for various states.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal confirmed that six leaders, including Solanki, were relieved of their current positions.

Hussain, a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka and a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member has been given charge of both Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh. With this new responsibility, he has been relieved of his previous duties in the Congress president's office.

Other notable appointments include Krishna Allavaru, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, as in-charge of Bihar, and veteran leader B.K. Hariprasad taking charge of Haryana. These changes come ahead of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session scheduled for April in Ahmedabad, where further strategic planning is expected.

With this reshuffle, Congress aims to strengthen its state units and prepare for upcoming electoral challenges, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, where political dynamics remain crucial in the evolving landscape of the Union Territory.

Solanki Faced Criticism Over Congress's Historic Defeat

Notably, during a meeting held on January 12 to review the party's performance in the Assembly elections, Bharatsinh Solanki faced severe criticism from party leaders for mismanaging the polls.

In the presence of central leaders, including Solanki, senior party members—among them two former ministers—did not hold back in criticizing those appointed by the high command to manage the elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Several leaders openly accused Solanki of favoritism, alleging that tickets were sold and deserving candidates were sidelined during the selection process.

Fact-Finding Committee Formed in October 2024

Following the party's worst-ever defeat, Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra, in consultation with AICC leadership, constituted a high-powered fact-finding committee on October 18, 2024. The committee's mandate was to investigate the reasons behind the party's loss in the recent Assembly elections in the Jammu region and to recommend measures for strengthening the party.

The committee was tasked with submitting its report within 30 days. Senior party leader Ravinder Sharma was appointed Chairman, with Jehangir Mir, Naresh Gupta, Thakur Balwan Singh, Shah Mohammad Chowdhary, Ved Mahajan, and Dina Nath Baghat serving as members.