Amid the counting of votes for the 70-member Delhi Assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah taunted the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress for fighting against each other in the keenly watched polls.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained an early lead in the Delhi polls, Omar Abdullah seized this opportunity to attack constituents of the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for their arrogance and adamant attitude.

He shared a post from a digital platform on X, which quoted political analyst Manisha Priyam suggesting that Congress was eating into Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) votes. In response, Abdullah commented, "Aur Lado Aapas Mein" (Continue fighting each other]!!!".

Important to mention here that constituents of the INDIA bloc fought against each other in the Delhi Assembly elections. The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee's Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) and Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav openly supported the AAP.

Congress, the main constituent of the INDIA alliance, fought the election alone. Although the Congress is not leading on any seat in the Delhi elections, the party is likely to play a role in the defeat of the top leadership of AAP.

Earlier Omar expressed concern over lack of clarity in INDIA bloc

During the campaign of the Delhi Assembly elections, Omar Abdullah has expressed his concern over the lack of clarity regarding the status of the INDIA bloc. He questioned whether the alliance was limited to the Lok Sabha elections only or if its objectives extended beyond that.

Omar Abdullah admitted that there was still confusion regarding the INDIA bloc's status.

"There is no clarity on the agenda, programme, and leadership of the INDIA alliance," he said, adding, "After the Lok Sabha elections, no meeting has been called to discuss these issues".

Omar Abdullah suggested that the leadership of the INDIA bloc should convene a meeting to resolve the uncertainty about the opposition's alliance. He noted that if the alliance was intended solely for the parliamentary elections, it should conclude after achieving its objective. However, if it extends to assembly elections, the parties involved must work together.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the INDIA bloc was formed to present a united front against the BJP. However, Omar Abdullah questioned the alliance's long-term strategy, emphasizing the need for clarity and a concrete approach.

He stressed that if the opposition parties genuinely wish to challenge the BJP, they must adopt a clear and united strategy for both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Omar Abdullah also suggested that discussions are necessary to establish the alliance's direction and objectives, enabling better coordination and cooperation among political parties.