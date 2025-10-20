With only hours left for filing of nomination papers, the Congress is yet to finalize its candidate for the Nagrota Assembly by-election, even as the ruling National Conference (NC) has announced its support for the party in this segment.

"Monday is the last date for filing nominations. The party will take a decision before the deadline for filing papers. The high command will take the final call," said Ravinder Sharma, chief spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), while speaking to The International Business Times.

Meanwhile, sources said the Congress leadership in New Delhi is deliberating on "all pros and cons" before making an announcement. "The J&K unit of the Congress is ready to contest the Nagrota seat with NC's backing, but the high command remains undecided on formally accepting the support," the sources added.

Highly placed sources revealed that the Congress leadership at the national level remains deeply upset over how the Rajya Sabha seat negotiations were handled, with several leaders viewing it as a betrayal by the NC.

"The ball is in the high command's court. After being let down by the National Conference during the Rajya Sabha elections, the Congress high command is in no hurry to decide whether to contest the Nagrota bypoll with NC's support," a senior Congress leader told The International Business Times, requesting anonymity.

"During the recent core committee meeting held in Srinagar, most leaders expressed resentment over the NC's style of functioning. They complained that, despite being part of the coalition, the Congress has been sidelined and ignored in key decisions," the leader revealed.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the schedule for by-elections to the Budgam and Nagrota constituencies on October 6. As per the notification issued on October 13, 2025, the last date for filing nominations is October 20, scrutiny will take place on October 22, and the final date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 24. Polling will be held on November 11, while counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

The Nagrota Assembly seat fell vacant following the untimely demise of BJP legislator and senior leader Devender Singh Rana on October 31, 2024, shortly after the J&K Assembly election results were declared. The Budgam seat was vacated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on October 21, 2024, after he chose to retain the Ganderbal seat, his family's traditional stronghold.

As reported earlier, amid growing tension over seat-sharing, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Friday that the National Conference will contest the Budgam bypoll, while extending support to a Congress candidate in Nagrota, subject to approval from the Congress high command.

After "ditching" its coalition partner during the Rajya Sabha elections by denying it a safe seat, the NC's offer to leave Nagrota for the Congress is widely seen as a damage-control measure aimed at preserving the fragile alliance ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Conference on Sunday announced senior party leader Agha Syed Mehmood as its candidate for the Budgam Assembly by-election.

The BJP has named Aga Syed Mohsin as its candidate, while the PDP has fielded Aga Muntazir Mehdi for the seat, which has traditionally been dominated by Shia leaders. NC's candidate Mehmood is also a senior Shia leader.

"On the directions of the party leadership, JKNC has announced Agha Syed Mehmood as the party's candidate for the upcoming Budgam Assembly election. The party extends best wishes to him for a successful campaign in the service of the people of Budgam," the National Conference posted on its official X handle.

The PDP on Sunday said its candidate Mehdi will file his nomination papers on Monday.