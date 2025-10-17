After "ditching" its coalition partner during the Rajya Sabha elections by denying it a safe seat, the ruling National Conference (NC) is now ready to leave the Nagrota Assembly seat for Congress in a bid to ensure the continuation of their alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday announced that the National Conference will contest the Budgam bypoll, while expressing readiness to support a Congress candidate from Nagrota, subject to the approval of the Congress high command.

"Only two days are left for the filing of nominations for the byelections to two seats. For the Budgam seat, the National Conference will contest. For the Nagrota seat, we have told Congress that if they want to field their own candidate in this election, we are ready to support that candidate," Omar Abdullah said.

He further added, "The Congress leadership has sought permission from their high command. If they get approval, then their candidate will file nomination papers in Nagrota, and the NC will openly work for their victory."

Discussions Underway Between Congress and NC

With just two days remaining for the filing of nominations for the Budgam and Nagrota Assembly constituencies, tensions between coalition partners National Conference (NC) and Congress have escalated, threatening the unity of their alliance. Intense negotiations are underway to reach a consensus on candidate selection for the two seats as the deadline looms.

According to highly placed sources, serious differences have emerged between the NC and the Congress after the NC reportedly refused to allocate a safe seat to its coalition partner during the Rajya Sabha elections. The disagreement has raised concerns about the stability of the alliance, prompting the NC leadership to launch a damage-control exercise to mend ties with the Congress.

NC Likely to Concede Nagrota Seat to Pacify Congress

In a bid to placate the Congress, sources indicate that the National Conference is likely to concede the Nagrota seat to its coalition partner.

It is important to mention that the Congress has accused the NC of "betrayal" in previous negotiations, particularly during the Rajya Sabha elections, where the Congress was denied a "safe" seat. Instead, the NC had offered what the Congress termed a "risky" seat to the grand old party.

The rift between the two parties has raised fresh questions about the coalition's ability to present a united front in the upcoming polls. Political analysts suggest that the outcome of these talks could significantly impact the alliance's performance in Budgam and Nagrota, both seen as crucial battlegrounds.

"The National Conference is under pressure to maintain coalition harmony while ensuring its own electoral interests are safeguarded," said a senior political observer.

Conceding the Nagrota seat to the Congress could be a strategic move to preserve the alliance, but it remains to be seen whether this will fully address the Congress's grievances.

Congress leaders have expressed their dissatisfaction openly, with Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hamid Karra stating,

"The NC's reluctance to honor commitments has strained our partnership. We expect fair representation in seat allocation to reflect the spirit of our coalition."

As the nomination deadline approaches, both parties are intensifying efforts to resolve the impasse. Meetings between senior NC and Congress leaders are ongoing, and sources indicate that a final decision on candidate selection could be announced within the next 24 hours.

The Budgam and Nagrota constituencies are poised for a heated contest, and the coalition's ability to project unity will likely play a decisive role in shaping voter sentiment. Political observers are closely monitoring developments, as the outcome of these negotiations could have broader implications for the alliance's future in the region.