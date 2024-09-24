The outspoken incumbent president of the Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ravinder Raina, who always tried to be in the limelight of media, is facing a formidable challenge in his re-election bid from the Nowshera assembly constituency in the Rajouri district of the Union Territory.

Although there are five candidates in the fray, the real fight is between Ravinder Raina and his rival in 2014 Surinder Choudhary, a mass-based and dominated Jat leader of this border belt.

It is not due to his party National Conference or the support of Congress, that Surinder Choudhary is giving a tough fight to the BJP's "firebrand" leader. Being a mass leader Surinder Choudhary has his personal influence in the Nowshera Assembly segment.

Be it in the Bahujan Samaj Party or in the Peoples Democratic Party, Choudhary has also always proved his popularity in this Hindu-majority Assembly segment of the Muslim-majority Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Braving a strong "Modi Wave" in the 2014 Assembly elections, Surinder Choudhary nearly 28,000 votes in this segment.

Surinder Choudhary, a former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), has switched allegiance from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a brief period and then to the National Conference, also enjoying the support of the Congress.

In 2014, the Nowshera legislative assembly constituency had a total of 94729 electors. Out of these total votes, 75,481 were polled. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ravinder Raina won and became MLA from this seat. He secured a total of 37,374 votes. Surinder Choudhary, who was at that time a PDP candidate stood second with a total of 27871 votes. He lost by 9503 votes.

Nowshera Constituency's Historical Significance

The Nowshera constituency has historically been a Congress stronghold, with the party winning eight consecutive terms from 1962 to 2002. The Nowshera assembly segment was considered a citadel of Congress stalwart Master Beli Ram, who won this seat consecutively six times from 1962 to 1987.

In the 1996 Assembly election, Congress gave the mandate to Radhay Sham Sharma, popularly known as RS Sharma, who won this seat.

In 2002, when RS Sharma joined the National Conference, Congress gave the mandate to Ramesh Chander Sharma, son of the late Beli Ram. Ramesh Sharma defeated RS Sharma by a margin of 4474 votes.

Before 2014, the BJP was never a force in this constituency, especially in Assembly elections. However, Raina created history in 2014 due to the "Modi Wave", by defeating Surinder Choudhary of the PDP by 9,503 votes. This was the first time the BJP had won from the seat.

Complex Contest

Choudhary's return to the National Conference adds complexity to the contest. He has leveled allegations of corruption and nepotism against Raina, prompting a defamation notice in response. Choudhary's switch from PDP to BJP and then to National Conference has also changed the dynamics of the election. Congress, which was once a force in this Assembly segment, is also supporting Surinder Choudhary.

Election Preparations

The Nowshera constituency, located near the Line of Control, has 86,506 voters and 116 polling stations, with five in urban areas and 111 in rural areas. Election authorities have taken necessary measures to ensure a smooth voting process.

Raina's Challenges

As BJP's J&K unit president, Raina reportedly spent less time in Nowshera, focusing instead on the Jammu district. This has made the contest tougher, with NC's Surinder Choudhary posing a strong challenge. A BJP leader, who declined to be named, admitted, "Ravinder Raina did not get enough time to visit Nowshera, and we anticipate a tough contest."

Choudhary's Political Journey

Choudhary, once a close confidante of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, parted ways with the party on March 30, 2021. He joined the BJP on April 5, 2022, but quit the saffron party and joined the National Conference on July 11, 2023, in the presence of Omar Abdullah.

Congress's Decision

Congress, which has won the seat for a record eight straight terms from 1962 to 2002, has not fielded its candidate as part of the pre-poll alliance with the National Conference. This decision has not gone well with the party's local leadership.

The outcome of this election will be crucial, as it will determine the fate of Ravinder Raina and the BJP's prospects in the region.

The Nowshera constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in the second phase on September 25, along with the other 25 constituencies of the UT, including Reasi and Rajouri.

Nowshera Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1962 Beli Ram (Congress)

1967 Beli Ram (Congress)

1972 Beli Ram (Congress)

1977 Beli Ram (Congress)

1983 Beli Ram (Congress)

1987 Beli Ram (Congress)

1996: R S Sharma (Congress)

2002: Romesh C Sharma (Congress)

2008: RS Sharma (NC)

2014: Ravinder Raina (BJP)

Nowshera Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

The total number of votes polled during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections was 75,512 or 79.71 percent in the Nowshera Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2008, the total number of votes polled in this Assembly seat was 62,388, or 73.10 percent.