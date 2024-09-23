The second phase of elections will decide the fates of presidents of two national parties, one regional party, and a former chief minister. The second phase of assembly elections will be held on Wednesday.

Voters will decide the fates of Congress president Tariq Hameed Kara, BJP president Ravinder Raina, J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Karra is contesting elections from Central Shalteng in central Kashmir, Raina is reseeking his election from the Nowshera assembly segment of Rajouri district, and Bukhari is contesting from Channapora in central and Kashmir.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is contesting elections from Ganderbal and Budgam Assembly segments.

239 candidates are in the fray for second phase

Over 25.78 lakh voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the second phase scheduled on 25th September.

The second phase will cover 26 Assembly Constituencies across six districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Ganderbal, Srinagar and Budgam in Kashmir Division, Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch in Jammu division.

In Kashmir Division, 15 assembly constituencies are up for election, including Kangan, Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-I-Sharief, and Chadoora.

In Jammu division, 11 Assembly Constituencies go for poll on Wednesday, including Gulabgarh, Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri, 86-Budhal, Thannamandi, Surankote, Poonch Haveli and Mendhar.

According to the latest electoral rolls, 25,78,099 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballot in this phase, comprising 13,12,730 lakh male voters, 12,65,316 lakh female voters, and 53 third-gender voters.

1.20 lakh first-time voters to cast vote in second phase

Underscoring the significance of the role played by the youth of Jammu and Kashmir in strengthening the democracy, as many as 1,20,612 lakh voters aged 18 to 19 are eligible to vote in phase II of the Assembly Elections. Among these, 11,294 are male and 10,065 are female first-time voters.

This phase will also see participation from 19,201 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) voters and 20,880 voters above the age of 85.

During this phase, 93 candidates are in the fray in Srinagar district, followed by 46 in Budgam district, 34 in Rajouri district, 25 in Poonch district, 21 in Ganderbal district, and 20 candidates are contesting in Reasi district.

The Srinagar district has a total of 7,76,674 registered voters, including 3,87,722 males, 3,88,922 females, and 30 transgender voters across eight Assembly constituencies. A total of 932 polling stations are spread across these constituencies, ensuring that every registered voter has the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

The Rajouri has 4,92,008 electorates, which includes 2,56,215 males, 2,35,786 females, and seven transgender voters. A comprehensive network of 745 polling stations has been established across the district.

The Budgam district has a total of 5,11,864 voters across its five Assembly constituencies; 2,59,688 male voters, 2,52,163 female voters, and 13 transgender voters. A total of 639 polling stations are spread across the District, ensuring that every registered voter has the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

Poonch District is divided into three Assembly constituencies, with a total of 3,52,330 registered voters; 1,80,584 males and 1,71,746 females. To facilitate the voting process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 483 polling stations across these constituencies.

The Reasi district has registered a total of 2,37,205 voters, including 1,24,359 males, 1,12,843 females, and 3 transgenders across its three Assembly constituencies. ECI has established 436 polling stations throughout the district

The Ganderbal district has 2,08,018 registered voters, including 1,04,162 male and 1,03,856 female voters. A comprehensive network of 267 polling stations has been established by the ECI for free, fair, and transparent elections.

To facilitate the voters for smooth and hassle-free electoral participation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 3502 polling stations with 100% webcasting across 26 Assembly Constituencies. These include 1056 Urban Polling stations and 2446 Rural Polling stations.

To enhance voter participation, 157 Special polling stations have been established in the second phase including 26 polling booths managed by women as Pink Polling Stations, 26 polling stations manned by specially-abled persons, 26 polling stations manned by youths, 31 Border polling stations, 26 green polling stations and 22 Unique Polling stations.

The voting will take place from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm.