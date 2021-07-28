The Union Government on Thursday reiterated that full statehood will be granted to Jammu and Kashmir at an "appropriate time" after the restoration of normalcy.

The government claimed that the number of terrorist incidents has reduced during 2020 by 59 percent as compared to 2019 and 32 percent up to June 2021 in comparison with the corresponding period up to June 2020.

In a written reply to the question of Shiv Sena member, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Minister of State (MoS) Home, Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha that statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at an appropriate time after normalcy is restored.

Communication restrictions temporarily imposed in national interest



The Minister made it clear in the Upper House of Parliament that communication restrictions, which were imposed after August 5, 2019, have been eased out in a phased manner.

"In view of the constitutional changes and bifurcation of the erstwhile State of the Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in the national interest and also in the interest of the security of J&K, temporary restrictions on various communication channels like internet and mobile services have resorted to Jammu and Kashmir", the Minister informed.

"Subsequently, the matter was reviewed from time to time, and restrictions imposed were gradually eased out in a phased manner and 4G internet data services were restored in the entire Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from February 5, 2021," said Rai.

A decline in terror incidents

Replying to another question of Dr. Sasmit Patra of Biju Janta Dal, the Minister informed that the number of terrorist incidents in J&K has reduced during 2020 by 59 percent as compared to 2019 and 32 percent up to June 2021 in comparison with the corresponding period up to June 2020.

"Shops and business establishments, public transport, Government Offices, educational and health institutions, etc. are functioning normally in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir", the Minister said.

Government adopts a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism

The Minister said that the Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and has taken various measures, such as strengthening of security apparatus, strict enforcement of the law against anti-national elements, intensified cordon and search operations to effectively deal with the challenges posed by the terrorist organizations.

Security forces also keep a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiated action against them. The Government has also continuously encouraged policies to mainstream the youth, including providing employment opportunities to wean them away from terrorism.

Adequate strength of forces are deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for augmenting the counter-insurgency grid, strengthen internal security, and maintaining law and order, he said.