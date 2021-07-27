After capturing half a dozen civic bodies, winning some seats in the Block Development Councils (BDCs) and District Development Councils (DDCs) elections in Valley, BJP is all out to expand its footprint in the Kashmir province ahead of the assembly polls with special focus on the Scheduled Tribes (STs) dominated pockets.

Visit of BJP's general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh to Kashmir is part of the party's strategy to make inroads in the Valley so as to open its account in the forthcoming assembly elections.

During his two-day stay in Kashmir, BL Santhosh reviewed the organizational structure of the party along with other senior leaders of J&K. Since 2014, BJP is working to make inroads in new areas, especially in Kashmir Valley by involving youth in its activities.

After winning Jammu, Ladakh, BJP's aims higher

The visit of BL Santhosh is a clear indication that the party is very serious about expanding its footprints in the Valley.

"After strengthening base in Jammu province and in the Union Territory of Ladakh, party's focus is now on the Kashmir to improve its tally in the coming assembly elections", a senior leader said, adding, "We have identified over a dozen constituencies in Kashmir Valley where the party has potential to win elections."

BJP focussing on STs dominated areas

Staunchly raising demand of political reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) before the recent visiting of the Delimitating Commission was part of BJP's strategy to make inroads in STs dominated belts of the Valley before the Assembly elections.

The party has reason to target nomadic people because except BJP, no other party has raised the demand of granting political reservation to STs. BJP is trying to give a message to the STs that it is all due to the abrogation of Article 370 that political reservation will be provided to them.

STs-comprising Muslims, Gujjars and Bakerwals, are a deciding factor in nearly a dozen assembly segments of Kashmir Valley so BJP has decided to focus on this community, agitating to get a political reservation.

Be ready for assembly elections: Santhosh

While chairing a meeting, BL Santhosh said that after the Delimitation Commission's report, the next step would be the assembly elections and we have to prepare to contest and register victory with a thumping majority.

He said that the development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last seven years and new projects of Health, Education, Power, etc gifted to J&K after its reconstitution are the hallmark of the Union Government.

"The same need to be highlighted at every plate from so that the people are made to understand as to who the real well-wisher of people is and who stands for real development of J&K and who promoted dynastic politics", he said.