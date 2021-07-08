Aiming to dominate the politics of Jammu and Kashmir after its bifurcation, the BJP demanded de-freezing of assembly seats reserved for the natives of areas of post-1947 undivided J&K, presently under the illegal occupation of Pakistan.

BJP raised this demand during a meeting with the members of the Delimitation Commission in Jammu on Thursday. Apart from demanding the de-freezing of reserved seats, the party also sought to draw the attention of the visiting panel that population should not be the only criteria for redrawing assembly constituencies.

24 seats of the J&K Legislative Assembly 'reserved' for natives of PoJK

Before the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of J&K into two Union Territories (UTs), there were 111 assembly seats (87 plus 24 seats, which were kept vacant for the residents of PoJK) in the state. After the bifurcation of J&K, a total of 107 seats, including 24 reserved, have been left for the UT.

According to Section 60 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, "...the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be increased from 107 to 114..." Out of these, 24 seats are in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. So effectively, the seats will go up from 83 to 90.

"Union Government is of the view that PoJK is a part of the country and will be reclaimed. That is why these seats are left vacant in the J&K Assembly," former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, who was part of BJP's delegation, told International Business Times.

"One-third population from PoJK is living Jammu province so they have a claim on the seats kept vacant for them in the Legislative Assembly to ensure proportional representation. Out of total 24 reserved seats, we demanded that at least eight should be de-freeze," Gupta argued.

Parliament panel had also recommended allotment of eight seats to PoJK refugees

Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affair, in its 183rd report- regarding problems faced by refugees and displaced persons of J&K, tabled on the floor of the House on December 22, 2014, had recommended de-freezing of eight 'reserved' seats.

"Representatives of the PoJK displaced persons were of the view that eight seats out of 24 Legislative Assembly seats which are designated for the territorial constituencies of the State that lie in Pakistan Occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) should be de-freeze in favour of displaced persons. The Committee considers that the Government of India should take up the matter of de-freezing of 8 seats for POJK displaced persons with the State Government of J&K keeping in view the problems being faced by displaced persons. The Ministry may impress upon the State Government to make amendments in the State Constitution, if necessary, at the earliest", the panel had suggested in its report.

NC demands empowering all regions, sub-regions of J&K

A delegation of the National Conference led by Devender Singh Rana met the Delimitation Commission and demanded justice for all regions and sub-regions of J&K.

"This Delimitation Commission in the circumstances that it has been constituted is unique and its findings can have far-reaching consequences in shaping the future of Jammu and Kashmir. History will judge its decision and our role critically and if we fail, we shall fail our people and the nation as a whole", the NC stated.

NC delegation exuded confidence that the Delimitation Commission shall work in the most transparent, judicious, and fair manner providing justice to all in delimiting the constituencies as per the constitutional framework based on the basic tenants of Delimitation – population, geography, topography, area, physical features, contiguity, the convenience of administrative units and facilities of easy communication and approachability of public convenience.

"We feel that decentralization should form the core of democracy, all regions or sub-regions crave for an equal role in the governance where no one should nurture a feeling of subservience or discrimination," the delegation demanded.

Congress demands statehood before assembly polls

During interaction with the Delimitation Commission, the Congress delegation demanded the restoration of statehood before Assembly elections. "J&K should be politically empowered by restoring statehood", chief spokesman of J&K Congress Ravinder Sharma said, adding, "During our meeting with visiting panel we demanded that whole exercise should be conducted in a transparent manner", he said.