Amid apprehension of drone attacks on vital installations of the Union Territory (UT), the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday declared Raj Bhawan and Civil Secretariat as 'no-fly zone'. This step has been taken in view of the recent drone attack at Jammu Air Force station.

District Magistrate Jammu, Anshul Garg issued an order on Thursday to declare both the highly sensitive buildings as 'no-fly zone' and banned the use of drone cameras during any function of Lieutenant Governor.

The decision comes days after a dreaded drone attack on the Indian Air Force base in Jammu last month. Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is believed to be behind the attack on June 27.

Drones become a potential security threat

"In view of the security threat posed due to recent trends of carrying out drone attacks by anti-national elements, it is imperative to initiate necessary security measures for ensuring the safety of air space over Raj Bhawan and Civil Secretariat, Jammu", the order reads.

Director, Special Security Force, J&K Srinagar vide communication No. SSF/CS/2021Gen/4620-22 dated 29-06-2021 has submitted that Raj Bhawan and Civil Secretariat, Jammu be declared as 'no-fly zone' areas in view of daily commitments of Lieutenant Governor of J&K vis-a-vis immense threat to him at the hands of anti-national elements.

It was only after communication of Director Special Security Force that the airspace over Raj Bhawan, and Civil Secretariat, Jammu has been declared as a 'no-fly zone', where flying of drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) shall be strictly prohibited over and above these premises with immediate effect.

Venues of Lt Governor's functions will also be declared as 'no-fly zone'

Not only Raj Bhawan and the Civil Secretariat, venues of all functions and events of Lieutenant Governor will also be declared as 'no-fly zone'. "The areas/venues where the Lt Governor is scheduled to visit for different events may also be declared as 'no-fly zone' before the commencement of the event till its culmination," the order reads.

There shall be a complete prohibition on flying of drones and UAVs over all areas/venues as and when the Lt Governor is scheduled to visit in connection with the holding of events.

Three more districts banned drones

After Srinagar and two border districts Rajouri and Kathua, three more districts namely Baramulla, Samba, and Ramban have banned the sale, storage, or possession of drones. The ban also extended to other unmanned aerial vehicles.

This ban has been imposed after a recent terror attack at Air Force Station in Satwari Cantonment of Jammu district. As per the order, all those have drones cameras or similar kind of equipment have been directed to deposit the same in the local police stations of these three districts.