Although Jammu and Kashmir Police have confirmed the killing of three unidentified terrorists, a fierce encountering is going on in the Shokbaba forest area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The gunbattle started on Saturday morning and the operation is still going on till the filing of this report amid inputs that some terrorists are still hiding in the dense forest.

"One more unidentified terrorist got killed in Aragam-Sumlar (total 03). The search operation is in progress. Further details shall follow," tweeted J&K Police from its official Twitter handle.

Police sources said that the operation is still underway and massive searches are being launched to rule out the presence of any more terrorists.

Operation launched after movement of terrorists observed in forest

Reports said that after receiving intelligence inputs that terrorists were hiding in the forests area of Bandipora, security forces including Rashtriya Rifles, police, and the CRPF surrounded the area in the wee hours on Saturday.

Sources said that during search operations, terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing on the security forces, triggering an encounter. In the gunbattle, two terrorists were eliminated at the initial stage.

As firing stopped, security forces started combing operations, and contact was again established with a terrorist, who was hiding. In a brief gun, battle forces eliminated the terrorist.

Reports said that in the initial exchange of fire, one army personnel received gunshot injuries. He was immediately evacuated to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police sources said that the identities of all the three killed terrorists are yet to be established. It is believed that they were part of the group, which may have managed to infiltrate into this side or hiding in the forest area.

Soldier killed in an accidental mine blast on LoC

According to Defence PRO Lt Col Devender Anand, "On the night of July 23, 2021, Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was on operational duty in Krishna Ghati Sector, district Poonch. While moving during the duty, he was critically injured in an accidental mine blast. He was immediately evacuated to the nearest medical facility but later succumbed to his injuries".

Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya, aged 27 years, belonged to Himachal Pradesh.