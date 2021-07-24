A day after the Jammu and Kashmir Police shot down a Pakistani drone carrying a five-kilogram Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Kanachak, the Border Security Forces (BSF) on Saturday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan Rangers regarding drone activities in Jammu during a 'Sector Commander level meeting' held at Suchetgarh border post in R S Pura area.

Although the meeting was organized at the request of the Pakistan Ranger, the BSF delegation seized this opportunity to draw the attention of Pakistani authorities towards the intrusion of drones controlled from across the border and repeated attempts to infiltrate terrorists and to smuggled arms.

This was the first meeting after the renewed ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan and both sides committed to maintaining peace and harmony on the border.

On February 25, India and Pakistan had announced to strictly adhere to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in J&K.

BSF cautions Pakistan against drone intrusion

"During the meeting, Commanders of both the border guarding forces, discussed various issues with the main emphasis by BSF delegation on Pak Drone activities, terrorist activities by Pakistan from across the border, digging of tunnels by Pakistan and other issues related to border management. A very strong protest was lodged by BSF delegates regarding drone activities by Pakistan authorities in the Jammu area," stated PRO of BSF in an official handout issued this evening.

After June 27 attack on Satwari Air Force Station, in the outskirt of Jammu city, intrusion of terror drones - controlled and manned from across the border has become a routine affair in the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K police hint at involvement of Pakistan in drone intrusions

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh has not ruled out the involvement of Pakistani authorities in repeated attempts to drop arms and explosives through drones.

"IED recovered from a drone, shot down by J&K Police, was made by some experts. Some professionals may be behind the scene in making such highly sophisticated IEDs", Singh said and revealed that the drone was made by assembling parts from different countries to dodge the investigation.

"Analysis showed that the drone was six-winged Hexa m-copter fitted with Flight Controller and Global Positioning System (GPS)", he said, adding, "Similarity of the serial number of the Flight Controller of drone with earlier one, which was shot down in Kathua last year, is an indication that terror outfits have purchased many Flight Controllers to keep sending the flying machines to this side.

Today's meeting was held on Pakistan's request

An official spokesman of BSF said that it was only at the request of Pakistan Rangers that the meeting was held at the Suchetgarh border post in the Jammu district.

"The BSF delegation was led by Surjit Singh, DIG, Border Security Force, and Pakistan Rangers delegation was led by Brig Murad Hussain, sector commander Pakistan Rangers, Sialkot Sector.

It was decided to re-energize instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve the ops matters.

"Meeting was held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere and both sides agreed for expeditious implementation of the decisions taken in the earlier DG level talks and committed to each other to maintain peace and harmony at International Border", the spokesman said.