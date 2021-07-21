Although the tension between the two countries is mounting after the repeated intrusion of terror drones, officers of Indian and Pakistan armies exchanged sweets on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha on the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) at different points.

While officers of both armies exchanged sweets at different points on the LoC, officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers exchanged sweets on the IB.

Sweets exchange custom revived in May this year

The first time after the Pulwama terror attack, India and Pakistan had reviewed the custom of exchanging sweets on the LoC on the occasion of festivals in May this year.

Indian and Pakistan armies had exchanged sweets on Eid at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point and Mendhar-Hot Spring crossing along the LoC in the Poonch sector of Jammu province. This custom of exchanging sweets was suspended after the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019.

Today, it was the second time after 2019, this custom has been followed by soldiers from both sides of the border.

"The gesture will promote mutual trust"

Defense spokesman Lt Col Devendra Anand said, "Today's ceremony is seen as an enhanced confidence-building measure in the backdrop of the ongoing ceasefire between both the countries".

"Greetings and best wishes of peace and harmony were conveyed to the Pakistani Army representatives from the Indian Army. The gesture was appreciated by both the armies and is expected to further promote goodwill and mutual trust," he said and added that sweets were exchanged on LoC at Poonch-Rawalakot crossing point and Mendhar-Hotspring crossing point in Poonch district.

BSF exchanged sweets first time after 2019

Although the custom to exchange sweets was revived on the LoC in May this year, the first time this tradition has restarted on the IB since the Pakistani side shunned it in 2019 after India abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

A BSF spokesperson here said that an "exchange of sweets took place between BSF and Pakistan Rangers on the occasion of Eid at Attari" in Punjab. A similar function was held in the Suchetgarh border at Jammu.

"On this occasion troops of BSF and Pakistan Rangers greeted each other and exchanged sweets in Hiranagar, Samba, Ramgarh, R S Pura, Arnia, Pargwal sectors of International Border of Jammu," the spokesman said.