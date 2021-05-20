Many posts on social media regarding arson at an ancient temple in Srinagar went viral this morning. It was falsely claimed that some ISIS overground worker had set ablaze an ancient temple of Vichar Nag. Srinagar however was quick to debunk this false claim saying no such incident has taken place.

"No such incident is reported to have taken place. FIR has been registered and legal action initiated against those spreading this fake news", Srinagar Police tweeted from the official Twitter handle.

Categorically denying any such incident Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Sandeep Choudhary, IPS made it clear that FIR has already been registered against those who are spreading such fake news through social media.

In an attempt to disrupt religious harmony, some people have posted on social media that ISIS terrorists have burnt down the ancient Lord Shiva temple at Vichar Nag in Anchar in Central Kashmir.

Within minutes after this post, several people retweeted this post which could have led to tension between different sections of the society. Without confirming the incident, some social media users posted some provocative comments on different platforms.

Taking note of the viral social media post, Srinagar Police immediately issued a statement to clarify that no such incident has happened.

Without verifying the fact some netizens shared 'pictures of the burning temple

"This happened in Vicharnag temple (it's a complex of buildings) in Srinagar. It's never been used as an active temple and the deities were removed when Pakistani-sponsored terrorism started in 1989 and Kashmiri Pandits fled from the region. It has some history, sadly abandoned", one Twitter user wrote.

Earlier fake news was circulated about the burning of Arya Samaj Temple

Earlier in the month of December 2020, some anti-social elements had circulated fake news that the Arya Samaj temple in Motiyar Rainawari, Srinagar was burnt to the ashes. Srinagar Police had taken cognizance of the viral social media post and clarified that no such incident happened.