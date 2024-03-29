J&K: Avalanche Hits Srinagar-Sonamarg Highway, Trapped Vehicles Safely Rescued

A snow avalanche hit the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway in the Ganderbal district on Friday, trapping some vehicles which were safely rescued.

Officials said that a snow avalanche hit the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway in the Hung area.

"Some vehicles were trapped in the snow accumulated on the road due to the rolling avalanche. Two vehicles trapped in the heavy avalanche have been rescued. However, no casualties or damages have been reported so far in the incident," an official said.

He said that the rescue teams supervised by senior police and civil administration officers and those of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are present on the spot.