One foreign tourist died, five others were rescued, and another is still missing after an avalanche struck Gulmarg, a renowned destination in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The devastating avalanche struck Gulmarg when Khelo India Winter Sports was going to this popular destination in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Despite ongoing rescue efforts, one individual remains missing after the avalanche struck the Kongdoori slopes. Reports suggest that the foreigners were skiing without the guidance of the residents, contributing to the dangerous circumstances.

Search and rescue operations are currently being conducted by the Army and a patrolling team from the Jammu and Kashmir administration to locate the missing person and ensure the safety of those stranded. Identities of foreigners are yet to be established by the authorities.

Avalanche hits Sonamarg area

In another incident, an avalanche occurred on Wednesday in a remote area of Sonamarg along the Srinagar-Leh Road, obstructing the flow of water in the Sindh stream.

The recent spell of moderate to heavy snowfall in Kashmir over the past three days has increased the risk of avalanches in the hilly and mountainous regions of the valley. This underscores the importance of exercising caution and being prepared for such conditions.

Khelo India players are safe

Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Nuzhat Gull informed that all players participating in the Khelo India Games are safe.

"All Khelo India athletes are safe after the avalanche hits the Khilanmarg area of Gulmarg J&K. All the fixtures are being run as per schedule", she informed.

He further informed that the avalanche that hit the Khilanmarg area of Gulmarg earlier this afternoon has not impacted athletes taking part in the Ski and snowboard events of Khelo India Winter Games 2024 at Kangdoori Phase 1.

"All necessary precautions have been taken for safety", she assured.

Weather update/forecast

No Significant weather activity till the 26th Feb evening.

27th-28th Feb: Possibility of Light to moderate Rain/Snow scattered to Fairly widespread places.

29th Feb: Possibility of Light Rain/Snow at isolated places.

1st-3rd March: Possibility of Light to moderate Rain/Snow at scattered to fairly widespread places.

