Amid heavy snowfall in the higher reaches and incessant rains in the plains, the temperature dropped in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Due to a massive landslide in the Mehad area of Ramban district, vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been stopped.

After a week-long dry spell which resulted in soaring temperatures in some areas, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing snowfall and rains in different parts during the last 24 hours.

Strong wind and incessant rain throughout the day have increased the chill in all the plains of Jammu division.

Heavy snowfall occurred in high hilly areas including Srinagar. Due to this, not only life was affected but traffic was also affected.

Most of the roads were closed

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed to traffic due to mudslides triggered by heavy rains in the Ramban district.

People have been asked to avoid travel on the highway till the weather improves.

'"The traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway has been closed for traffic due to mudslides at Mehad-Cafteria in Ramban and landslide at Tabela Chamalwass in Banihal area," an official of the traffic department said.

Sonamarg ??

Almost 4ft Accumulated Expected to touch 6 feet till tomorrow

Authorities have stopped traffic at various places along the highway to avoid people getting stranded in vulnerable areas of the arterial road.

Srinagar-Leh National Highway has already been closed due to snowfall. Snow removal work has been started by BRO.

Bhaderwah-Chamba Road, Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag Road, and SSG Road are closed to vehicular traffic due to the accumulation of snow.

Many roads connecting the main valley with remote areas like Machil in the Kupwara district, Gurez in the Bandipora district, and Sonamarg in the Ganderbal district have been closed due to snowfall.

The Mughal Road connecting Kashmir's Shopian district to the Rajouri-Poonch area of the Jammu division has also been closed due to snowfall.

Yellow alert already issued in J&K

The Meteorological Center has issued a yellow alert till February 20, warning of more snowfall and rain than normal. People have been advised to travel only as per the weather advisory.

According to the information, there was snowfall in the morning in Gulmarg, Gurez, Zojila, Baltal, Sonamarg of Kashmir, Bandipora of North Kashmir, Pir Panjal range in Poonch district and high mountain areas of Rajouri. Along with this, there were incessant rains in the plains like Jammu, Kathua, Samba, and Udhampur.

According to the seven-day forecast of the Meteorological Center Srinagar, the minimum temperature in Srinagar city was 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the maximum temperature was 8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the next five days from February 19 will be around 1 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature during the same period will be 5-8 degrees Celsius.

Avalanche warning in Anantnag, Kulgam within 24 hours

Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JK DMA) has issued an avalanche warning for the next 24 hours in Anantnag and Kulgam districts. It has been said that there is a possibility of avalanches in areas above 2500 meters in the Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

Moderate avalanches may occur in the Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Bandipore, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Ganderbal districts in the coming 24 hours.

People living in these areas have been advised to exercise caution and avoid going to avalanche-prone areas. According to the information, earlier this month an avalanche had occurred in the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district.