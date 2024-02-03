Amid the prediction of moderate to heavy snowfall in different parts of the Union Territory, an avalanche warning has been issued in eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) said an avalanche with a medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,400 metres over districts of Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara in Kashmir and Doda, Poonch, and Ramban in Jammu region in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out into areas prone to avalanches.

After a break of 12 hours, many parts of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall on Saturday morning. The intensity of the snow was increased this evening in higher reaches.

Freezing conditions prevail in J&K

Freezing conditions prevailed in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir while the Weather Department forecasted snow and rain at most places in Union Territory in the coming 12 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.7°C against minus 0.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 5.4°C against minus 9.4°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 3.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 8.3°C against minus 11.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 5.4°C against minus 9.4°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 0.1°C for the place.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal there.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 10.6°C against minus 12.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 3.0°C for the world-famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 5.7°C and it was below normal by 0.6°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.8°C, Batote 0.3°C and Bhaderwah minus 0.5°C.

Forecast

4th Feb: Possibility of Light to moderate Snow/Rain at most places towards early morning/morning till evening with chances of heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of South Kashmir and adjoining areas and gradual improvement thereafter.

Middle and higher reaches of North, North-western &and Central parts may receive 7-10 inches of Snow, lower reaches & plains may receive 3-6 inches, while plains of Central Kashmir may receive Rain with 1-2 inches of Snow.

Middle and higher reaches of South Kashmir may receive 12-15 inches of Snow, while lower reaches & plains may receive 6-9 inches.

Plains of Jammu Division may receive Light to moderate Rain with thunder/Lightning.

Light to moderate snow over higher reaches of Pirpanjal Range and Chenab Valley with heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban during the above period.

5th Feb: Partly to generally cloudy with a possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches.

6th-13th Feb: Generally dry weather.

As 'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day harsh period of winter ended on January 29, Kashmir is presently in the middle of a 20-day-long winter period called 'Chillai-Khurd' that ends on February 19 and is followed by a 10-day-long period 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold) which starts from February 20 to March 1.