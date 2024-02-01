Amid snowfall in almost all parts of Kashmir Valley, high-altitude areas of Jammu province, including the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi atop the Trikuta hills season's first snow on Thursday.

According to the MeT Department, moderate to light rain also lashed the plains of the Jammu region.

Fresh snow was witnessed in and around the Bhawan of Mata Vaishnodevi. The Trikuta Hills area was covered with a blanket of snow this morning.

Bhairon Ghati and Himkoti in Trikuta Hills and the adjoining areas of the holy shrine also experienced the first snowfall of the season.

Apart from Vaishnodevi, the mountains of Kishtwar, Doda, Reasi, Ramban, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch, including the Mughal Road, experienced snow.

Reports said despite the snow, the pilgrimage to the temple remained unaffected, with hundreds of pilgrims departing from the Katra base camp this morning.

Srinagar experiences first snowfall of the season

Srinagar also received this winter's first snowfall on Thursday, bringing cheer to the residents as well as tourists.

The snowfall in the plain areas began late Wednesday night and continued till the morning at most places.

"Arrived in Srinagar to a warm welcome from the snow! Spent a delightful morning with my wife, crafting snowballs on the lawn of our house! Kashmir", former Union Minister and founder of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party Ghulam Nabi Azad said while posting some pictures and a video on his social media account.

The MeT Department said that it started as a mix of rain and snow late Wednesday night in Srinagar and other adjoining areas in the plains and by the morning, the Valley was covered under a blanket of snow.

Srinagar received around two inches of snowfall, Anantnag town four inches, Qazigund nine, Pahalgam 10, Pulwama town two, Kulgam town three, Shopian town five, Ganderbal town two, Baramulla town three, Kupwara town four, and Gulmarg 14 inches, the MeT Department said.

"It is the season's first snowfall in the plains of the Kashmir Valley, including in the summer capital Srinagar, which had experienced little precipitation so far this winter in the form of rains", the MeT Department said.

Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed

Due to the shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been blocked. The alternate Mughal road and the Srinagar-Leh highway are already closed for vehicular movement due to snow accumulation.

The Traffic Department informed the travelers that restoration work was going on the patch damaged due to shooting stones. The Traffic Department advised the people to avoid journey on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway till the road is clear.

Weather Department predicts light snowfall

The MeT Department said the weather would remain cloudy with light snow at few places till the afternoon and there would be a gradual improvement thereafter.

On Friday, the weather is likely to remain dry with a possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches.

There is a possibility of light to moderate snow/rain (in Jammu) at many places of J-K on February 3-4, and the weather is likely to remain dry thereafter till February 12, the weather office said.

Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius — down from 2.2 degrees Celsius on the previous night.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, Qazigund minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, Kokernag minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara minus 0.7 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg registered a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius and was the coldest place in the Valley.

Weather Update J&K

Past 24 hours weather:

●10 to 15 inches of snow over the middle and higher reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Badgam, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian.

● 6-8 inches of snow over lower reaches and plains of North, Nwestern and South Kashmir.

● 2-4 Inches of Snow over the plains of Central Kashmir.

● Light to moderate rain with thunder over Jammu division with light snow over a few middle and higher reaches.

Current weather: Generally cloudy with Light Snow at isolated places.

FORECAST

● 1st Feb: Generally cloudy with light snow at a few places till afternoon and gradual improvement thereafter.

●2nd Feb: Generally dry with a possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches.

●3rd-4th Feb: Possibility of Light to moderate Snow/ Rain (Jammu) at many places of J&K.

●5th-12th Feb: Generally dry weather.

ADVISORY