The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party headed by Altaf Bukhari received a severe setback as the former minister, ex-MLA, and party's vice president Usman Majid along with hundreds of his supporters resigned from the party.

All units of the Apni Party in north Kashmir's Bandipora district have decided to resign from the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party.

Majid said in a statement that the decision to resign has been carefully considered and reflects a unified stance among the members of the Bandipora units.

"This collective action underscores a commitment to addressing the evolving political and social needs of Bandipora. The former members of the Apni Party Bandipora believe that this step is necessary to realign their efforts and strategies in a manner that better serves the best interests of the people of Bandipora," he stated.

"Vice President Usman Majid, along with the entire cadre, expresses their gratitude for the support and trust placed in them by their constituents during their tenure with the Apni Party. They assure the public that their dedication to the welfare and development of Bandipora remains unwavering," he added.

Future course of action will be announced very soon.

"I am not in a hurry. After resigning from the Apni Party, I will hold discussions with my party workers and supporters at the grassroots to announce the future course of action", Majid told The International Bussiness Times.

"This period of reflection and consultation will ensure that any future steps are taken in the best interests of the people of Bandipora. The goal is to forge a path that is more attuned to the aspirations and expectations of the people of Bandipora," he added.

Usman resigned from Cong in 2020 to join Apni Party

Former Minister and ex-MLA from Bandipora, Usman Majid had resigned from the Congress party in February 2020 to join the Apni Party. Usman Majid is a two-time MLA from Bandipora and a strong leader in north Kashmir.

Usman became MLA for the first time in 2002 when he fought for election as an independent candidate. Later, he was inducted as Minister of State for Finance in Mufti Muhammad Sayeed-led PDP- Congress combine. He won the 2014 Assembly elections again from Bandipora Assembly segment by defeating PDP's Nizamuddin Bhat.