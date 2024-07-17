A day after holding a massive protest in Jammu City against the Doda terror attack, the opposition Congress on Wednesday announced taking these protests at the district level to corner the BJP ahead of Assembly elections.

Realizing that the surge in terrorism in Jammu province is an emotive issue in this part of the Union Territory the Congress has decided to aggressively take up this issue to push the BJP into defensive mode, especially in Jammu province where the party (Congress) is going to have direct fight with the Saffron Party.

Expressing grave concern over increased terror attacks leading to the martyrdom of several Army and security force personnel, AICC leader and in-charge J&K affairs Bharat Sinh Solanki today hit out at the Centre government and UT administration for total failure to check the rising terror activities in Jammu region.

"How there is such a sudden spurt in terror attacks and activities in most parts of Jammu region after the peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha polls and why the government has failed to check it after ten years in power now when the Centre is directly dealing with the situation", Solanki asked.

48 soldiers lost their lives in different terror attacks since 2021

Countering claims of the BJP government to contain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "There is a difference between saying and doing in BJP. They are utilizing power to remain in power so that they can exploit the people and the resources of Jammu and Kashmir".

Solanki said 11 terror attacks in the past 78 days and the killing of nearly 50 soldiers since October 2021 across the Jammu region have created a fear psychosis among the people.

"We are concerned about the prevailing security situation. The Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Defence Minister have no words to express grief over the loss of lives including that of civilians and pilgrims," he said.

He criticized the BJP's claims of eradicating terrorism after coming to power in 2014, stating that they have failed to address the security challenges effectively.

Solanki said that the entire nation is shocked over the sacrifices of our young officers and soldiers in the series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Jammu region, which has seen a sudden spurt in terror activities in recent months, although it was hotting up during past couple of years.

"It is a matter of great concern for all in the nation how terrorism has revived to this extent in the Jammu region, which was almost peaceful in the past two decades, barring a few incidents in between. Centre is directly dealing after 2018 especially when UT was formed", he said.

Security situation worsening in Jammu province.

Solanki said the security situation had started worsening in the Jammu region for the past two years with a number of major attacks in twin border districts of Poonch- Rajouri including the killings of seven minority Hindus in the Dhangri area of Rajouri district on the first day of the year 2023.

Stating that over 48 jawans attained martyrdom in recent years and referred to a series of attacks and said now the entire Jammu province has marked the presence of terrorists and witnessed terror attacks leading to a number of casualties of our jawans of the Army, police, and security forces and civilians too.