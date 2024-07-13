Accelerating the process of conducting the maiden Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a directive to ensure that all necessary preparations in this regard.

The ECI has directed the J&K administration to finalize a second special summary revision of the voter lists by August 20 so as to start the election process after completion of that exercise.

ECI Director Shubhra Saxena conducted a virtual meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole and district election officers to convey important instructions. The two-hour session centered on the extensive preparations required for the elections, with officials outlining the progress made so far.

The special summary revision of voter lists, which began on June 25, is set to conclude by July 24. This will be followed by a period from July 25 to August 9 for the submission of objections and claims, with resolutions anticipated by August 19. The final voter list will be released on August 20.

Beyond updating voter lists, significant efforts are being made to assess and expand the boundaries of polling centers. The number of polling stations will increase for the assembly elections compared to the Lok Sabha elections. This process includes door-to-door verification and special verification camps scheduled for July 27-28 and August 3-4.

An election official highlighted that a secretary-level officer from the ECI will convene with Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) on July 12 to further discuss these preparations.

PM already announced that preparations for Assembly polls started in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20 said that preparations for Assembly elections have started in Jammu and Kashmir so that people have their representatives to solve their problems.

"What can be better than the people of Jammu and Kashmir selecting their representative and tackling their problems through them? That is why preparations for the assembly elections have started. The day is not far when you will select the new government of Jammu and Kashmir with your vote. The day will come soon when Jammu & Kashmir will shape its future as a state once again", the Prime Minister said while addressing the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on International Yoga Day.

CEC also promised to conduct Assembly polls in J&K

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar recently stated that the poll panel would soon initiate the election process, reflecting the ECI's readiness to move forward with the necessary preparations.

CEC has given his statement following the impressive voter participation in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where J&K recorded an overall turnout of 58.58 percent – the highest in 35 years. This high voter turnout highlights the enthusiasm and engagement of the J&K populace in the democratic process.

As the ECI and local officials gear up for the upcoming Assembly elections, these comprehensive preparations are crucial for ensuring a fair, transparent, and efficient electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir.