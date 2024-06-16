The National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-two Kashmir-centric political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, came in support of author-activist Arundhati Roy and Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain, former professor at the Central University of Kashmir after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena sanctioned the prosecution of both under Section 45 (1) of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a 2010 FIR over "provocative speeches in public" at a New Delhi auditorium.

The National Conference took exception to the decision of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to sanction the prosecution of Roy and Prof Hussain.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference expressed its strong disapproval of the prosecution of author Arundhati Roy and Dr. Sheikh Showkat Hussain under the UAPA. The use of anti-terror laws to suppress dissent and criminalize speech is deeply concerning.

"It is essential to uphold the fundamental right of every citizen to free speech as guaranteed by Article 19. It is also imperative to note that this permission has been granted 14 long years after the alleged speech took place. In the intervening years the speech has been all but forgotten & didn't vitiate the atmosphere in J&K. This prosecution will serve no purpose except perhaps to show that the hardline stance of the BJP/Union Govt won't change despite the electoral setback they recently faced", the National Conference posted on its social media account.

Mehbooba disapproves prosecution

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba voiced her strong disapproval of the prosecution sanction against author Arundhati Roy and former Central University of Kashmir professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain.

"Shocking that Arundhati Roy world-renowned author and a brave woman who has emerged as a powerful voice against fascism has been booked under the draconian UAPA. GOI continues its rampage violating fundamental rights with impunity. Booking a former law professor from Kashmir is also an act of frustration", Mehbooba posted on her social media account.

"Arundhati Roy one of India's finest minds and authors will be prosecuted under UAPA for being an audacious voice who refuses to bend the knee. Equally worrying that it also includes Dr Sheikh Shoukat a former Professor of Law from Kashmir. What is becoming of India? Might as well turn this country into an open-air prison", Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti posted on her social media account.

Roy, Hussain allegedly make provocative speeches

Arundhati Roy and Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain, former professor at the Central University of Kashmir are being prosecuted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly making provocative speeches at a Delhi event in 2010. Report that the FIR against Roy and Hussain was filed following orders from the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate, New Delhi.

On Friday, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena granted the prosecution sanction on Friday, targeting Roy and Hussain for their speeches at the 'Azadi – The Only Way' conference on October 21, 2010, at LTG Auditorium in New Delhi.

The FIR, based on a complaint by social activist Sushil Pandit in 2010, charges author Arundhati Roy and former professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain with delivering provocative speeches at a conference titled "Azadi - The Only Way".

This event took place on October 21, 2010, at the Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium on Copernicus Marg in New Delhi.

In October 2023, the Lt. Governor granted prosecution sanction under Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). This sanction allows the prosecution of the accused for offenses related to promoting enmity between different groups and making statements intended to incite public mischief.

The allegations against Roy and Hussain claim that they asserted Kashmir was never a part of India and was forcibly occupied by the Indian Armed Forces. They reportedly advocated for the independence of Jammu and Kashmir from India. Although the Delhi Police had initially sought prosecution under IPC Sections 153A, 153B, 504, 505, and UAPA Section 13, the Lt. Governor only approved the sanction for the IPC sections.