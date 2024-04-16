J&K: 6 students drown, 5 rescued, 3 missing in Jhelum River as boat capsizes

Six students drowned while five were rescued and three went missing on Tuesday after a boat capsized in the Jhelum River in J&K's Srinagar district.

An official said that a boat carrying 14 persons, mostly students, capsized in river Jhelum near Batawara Srinagar on Tuesday.

"The boat was ferrying minor students to a local school when it capsized leading to the death of six while five students were rescued and three are still missing. A massive rescue operation has been launched by SDRF, NDRF, local police and locals," he said.

He said that 12 students have been retrieved from the river and they have been shifted to the hospital.

"Six were declared dead on arrival while five others have been admitted for treatment. Search is still going on to trace three missing students," he said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the incident.

He said that the administration is providing all possible help to the bereaved families who have lost their near and dear ones and medical facilities to those who have been injured.

"Marcos teams have also been alerted. I am constantly monitoring the situation and guiding the team on the ground," L-G wrote on X.

