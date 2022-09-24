In a tragic incident, four children of a nomadic Gaddi family died after drowning in a nullah in Chhataidi village of Basantgarh tehsil of Ramnagar sub-division of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. The deceased included three real sisters and their cousin.

Reports said that information was received that four people including three sisters who had gone for grazing and fetching water for their cattle drowned in a nullah.

By late evening the bodies of all were found. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The death of four children has created a wave of mourning in their village.

According to the information received so far, three girls and a boy of a family living in Chhataidi of Ramnagar police station area of Udhampur district had gone into the forest with their cattle including sheep and cows.

While fetching water from the nullah, one girl reported slipped in the water. Three others also jumped into the water to save her but all drowned in the water.

The deceased have been identified as 16-year-old Nishu Devi, daughter of Firangu Ram, 22-year-old Anju Devi, daughter of Firangu Ram, 24-year-old Yashpal son Somraj and 12-year-old Meenakshi daughter of Firangu Ram. All are from the same family.

LG asked the administration to provide all necessary help to the family

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the incident and directed the Udhampur administration to provide all necessary help to the family.

"The loss of young lives in an unfortunate incident due to drowning in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur is extremely heartbreaking. In this time of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Directed district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the families", LG tweeted.

Meanwhile, former MLA and BJP leader R S Pathania expressed his grief over the incident and said that he was in touch with the administration to provide all possible help to the bereaved family.