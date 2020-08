A 55-year-old woman was hit by a speeding police vehicle in Qaimoh market area of Khudwani in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday afternoon, August 30.

An official confirmed that she was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival

The deceased was identified as Mughli Begum (55) wife of Mohammad Amin Mandoo of Redwani Payeen. BMO Quimoh Dr Abdul Gani confirmed that the deceased woman was declared dead on arrival at the hospital

(to be updated)