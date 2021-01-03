K-pop fans from around the world are celebrating BLACKPINK's Jisoo's 26th birthday. The South Korean singer and actress is the main member of the girl group under YG Entertainment and netizens are sharing heartfelt messages for their favorite singer.

Who is Jisso?

For those who are not into K-Pop, Jisoo is the key member of the BLACKPINK girl band. She was born on January 3, 1995, and made a cameo appearance in the KBS2 drama The Producers with label-mates Sandara Park of 2NE1 and Kang Seung-Yoon of Winner.

Jisoo then debuted as one of the four members of Blackpink on August 8, 2016, alongside Lisa, Rose, and Jennie. The band debuted their single album Square One that made all of these four overnight sensations in the South Korean entertainment industry.

Other than her singing and acting, Jisoo is famous for her cosmetics. She was chosen as a part of the BoF 500, a definitive professional index of people shaping the $2.4 trillion fashion industry. Back in the year 2020, she was also included in the ranking for the top ten celebrities and influences leading the world of cosmetics for the first five months.

Fans' celebrating Jisoo's birthday:

"Thank you for everything you've done for Jennie, Lisa, and Chaeyoung. Thank you for being a part of BLACKPINK. Thank you for being a part of blinks' lives by chatting with us and loving us. Thank you for being you," one user wrote on Reddit.

Check out other birthday wishes on Twitter:

Jisoo's interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The K-pop girl band group came under the media light after they all appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an interview in 2020 and performed their song "Lovesick Girls." However, their interview did not go well down among their fans when Jimmy Kimmel asked Jisoo to tell him what her favorite English word was.

Jisoo answered her favorite English sentence is "that's a pity," but Kimmel's question received backlash as many deemed it insensitive.

For several K-Pop fans, the interview could have been better as Jimmy didn't even touch the surface. Several users wrote in October 2020, that they were disappointed with the interview as they all expected better from Jimmy Kimmel. It could have been a good opportunity for the BLACKPINK to show the world who they really were but somehow the talk show host missed the chance.

We wish Jisoo a very happy birthday and hopes that she and her girl members of BLACKPINK have a blast this year.