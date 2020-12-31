K-Pop star, Jung Il-hoon, who was under investigation by South Korean police for marijuana usage, has departed from the boy band BTOB.

Earlier in December, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said in a statement to Korean media that the 26-year-old Ilhoon had been referred for prosecution in July. The former BTOB rapper is indicted for violating South Korea's Narcotics Control Act.

Jung Ilhong's agency has released a statement clarifying that Jung Ilhoon takes the responsibility for breaking the trust of his fans and causing disappointment to many. After a lot of discussions, it was decided that he will withdraw from the group.

"We feel a strong responsibility for this recent incident, and we will do our duty in order for him to diligently participate in the upcoming investigation. BTOB will now continue activities with six members, and we will provide our best efforts and unchanging support for BTOB to showcase more mature music and performances. We once again apologize to the fans who support and cherish BTOB," the agency said via Soompi.

BtoB group:

South Korean Born to Beat was formed in 2012 by Cube Entertainment and consists of Seo Eun-Kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Im Hyun-Sik, Peniel Shin, Jung II-hoon (now a former member), and Yook Sung-Jae.

The BtoB group first debuted in 2012 after performing "Insane" and "Imagine" on M Countdown. The group's debut EP, Born to Beat was released the same year. Since their formation, BtoB has received multiple awards, including the 30th Golden Disc Awards Best Vocal Group in 2016 and the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

Jung Ii-hoon was the main rapper of the group. In the K-pop world, he is known for his collaborations with artists such as Hyuna and G.Na, as well as for being an assistant MC on the variety show Weekly Idol.

Fans reaction to Ilhoon leaving BtoB:

As per reports, the rapper-songwriter allegedly used virtual currency to purchase the drug second-hand from an acquaintance of his. Following the news that he no longer be a part of Born to Beat, K-pop fans immediately took to Twitter to show their sadness.

That being said, several fans understood the decision that Il-hoon was under criminal investigation and it would reportedly create some problem for the band if he continues with them.