Ariana Grande is a fan of the Korean girl group BLACKPINK. And since the "7 Rings" singer couldn't take a picture with the band, she settled for the next best thing—being edited into one!

Reportedly, American music producer Tommy Brown took to Instagram to share a photo that he'd snapped with BLACKPINK in Korea. The famous producer, who has worked with Ariana Grande on many of her songs—including her recent hits "7 Rings" and "Thank U, Next"—playfully wrote in the caption that he was a "New member of [BLACKPINK]. I know I'm your favorite."

Jisoo apparently responded by jokingly commenting, "Welcome," while Ariana Grande expressed her envy by writing in the comments, "This is the best photo I've ever seen," followed by "Please and I mean please... please photoshop me in."

Ariana's wish soon came true when a little while later, when Tommy Brown posted the photo again, this time, however, he had photoshopped Ariana Grande in as well. He added the caption, "Sry here's the real one."

BLACKPINK was reportedly formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in 2016.

The K-pop band has been gaining traction internationally and it looks like they have also got some famous fans now. You can check out the pic here: