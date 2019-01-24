Reliance Jio has a wide range of prepaid plans to suit varying needs of users who want longer validity, higher data and more. But JioPhone users hadn't been presented with the same extensive portfolio of prepaid plans, leaving them with the option to recharge monthly. Not anymore, as Reliance Jio has two new plans that address the pain point of monthly recharges.

Reliance Jio on Thursday launched two long term packs for JioPhone owners that will let them enjoy unlimited calls and data for 3 or 6 months. There's no annual plan for JioPhone users like the one normal prepaid users have at Rs 4,999 with one-year validity. But the new JioPhone packs are a welcoming addition to those who refuse to recharge every 28 days.

Reliance Jio's JioPhone plans with long term validity is priced at Rs 297 and Rs 594, which give users 84 days and 168 days validity, respectively. Both plans offer 0.5GB or 500MB high-speed data per day before the speed is throttled to 64Kbps once the limit is exhausted, 300SMS, free access to MyJio apps and unlimited local and STD calls.

The two new JioPhone plans sit beside the three existing packs, starting at Rs 49, which gives 1GB total data for 28 days. Another plan offers 14GB total data divided in 500MB daily allotment for 28 days at Rs 99 and the final plan is for Rs 153, which gives 1.5GB data per day for 28 days.

JioPhone and JioPhone 2 users can choose their preferred prepaid plan from Jio.com or MyJio app.

JioPhone became an instant hit ever since it was launched in 2017. The company said it has sold more than 50 million handsets so far, which is not without reason. The affordable feature phone supports smart apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and Google, but it is also working on bringing a new feature to allow Wi-Fi hotspot in the device. This feature will allow users to share their internet on other devices.