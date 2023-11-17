JioCinema, the entertainment unit of Reliance has signed a deal with Pokemon Co. to show children's shows and movies on the platform.

Citing two sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported that the deal was signed earlier this month.

Under the deal, JioCinema will become the exclusive Indian partner of more than 1,000 episodes and around 20 movies of the Japanese anime series.

One of the sources added that Pokemon shows and movies will be dubbed into various Indian languages as a part of the deal, as JioCinema aims to expand its viewership among kids with this new partnership.

The sources which wish to remain anonymous, however, did not reveal any financial details of the deal.

Viacom18, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's entertainment joint-venture that runs JioCinema, and The Pokemon Co., owned by video game company Nintendo did not comment on the deal.

Meanwhile, JioCinema announced that it is foraying into the kids' entertainment sector with a dedicated 'Kids and Family' offering spanning over 3,000 hours of content.

The company revealed that the kids' entertainment catalogue will include 300 plus series and movies spanning DIY, comedy, adventure, and action genres, in over five Indian languages.

"We are invested in understanding Indian audiences and their preferences and continue to evolve as the preferred source for all their entertainment needs," said a JioCinema spokesperson.

The spokesperson added: "Our newly added Kids and Family category will unlock access to millions of families across India and enrich family consumption. With the best content from India and around the world, available in multiple languages, we aim to be inclusive and an enabler of wider consumption with fewer barriers."

