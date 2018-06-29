Reliance Jio is synonymous with disruption in the Indian telecom market, and it continues to make its presence felt by frequently rolling out attractive offers on prepaid plans. Following the Jio Double Dhamaka offer, the new telco has a special monsoon offer with compelling benefits.

Reliance Jio is offering series of attractive offers for its millions of customers nationwide, which includes up to 3.2TB worth 4G data along with benefits up to Rs 4,900. As tempting as the offer sounds, it is not for everyone.

As per the details we've received, customers purchasing new Oppo smartphones can avail the attractive benefits on old and new Jio SIM cards. Neither Jio nor Oppo has confirmed the new offer. The details of the Jio monsoon offer are listed below:

Customers get instant cashback worth Rs 1,800, but it can be availed in the form of 36 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each.

Reliance Jio will credit up to Rs 1,800 in three equal installments of Rs 600 each. But customers must continuously recharge their numbers and the credit will be given after 13th, 26th and 39th recharge.

Reliance Jio is also giving discount coupons worth Rs 1,300 from MakeMyTrip.

REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

It is worth mentioning that the Jio monsoon offer is valid on Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans. Even though Jio hasn't officially announced the offer, it went live on Thursday, June 28. There's no information on when the offer ends.

For those who are unaware of the eligible plans, both come with 28 days validity. The Rs 198 prepaid plan offers 2GB 4G data per day alongside unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and complimentary access to Jio apps.

Jio's Rs 299 prepaid plan gives users 3GB high-speed data per day along with the same calling and SMS benefits as the Rs 198 plan. Users who do not wish to recharge every month can use the MyJio app's auto-recharge option. And if you're not planning to buy an Oppo smartphone to avail the monsoon offer, Jio has several other attractive plans to suit the varying needs of consumers.