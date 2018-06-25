Ever since its debut in 2016, Reliance Jio has grown into a big telecom service provider and holds the record to have accumulated more than 100 million subscribers in a record time of just 170 days after the official launch and it continues to add more with each passing months. But lately, incumbent players such as Airtel, BSNL and Vodafone have intensified their efforts to beat Reliance Jio in its own game by offering lucrative data packs.

Now, the Reliance Jio is offering the popular Rs 399 pack for Rs 100 less and double the data benefits. But, here's the catch. The consumer has to choose the Rs 399 pack on Jio app and while completing the transaction tap 'Phone Pe' option to pay the bill and Rs 100 will be discounted instantly.

Previously Rs 399 pack offered 1.5GB 4G data per day, but now by purchasing the pack via PhonePe, it gives additional 1.5GB, which sums up to 3GB per day for 84 days. The extra 1.5GB/day will be credited to the subscriber in the form of a voucher, which has to be redeemed using the MyJio app.

In addition to data benefits, users get full access to a whole lot of multimedia contents for free through Jio suite of multimedia apps including JioMusic, JioCinema, JioTV and JioMags, among others. They also get free 100 SMSs/day, unlimited call and free national roaming, It can be noted that this offer is valid to Reliance Jio Prime customers only.

How does Reliance Jio Rs 299 pack compare to Airtel's offer?

Airtel doesn't offer uniform data packs across all circles in India. But, the closest Airtel pre-paid offer that is present almost all regions and matches the Reliance Jio's Rs 399 tariff is the Rs 448 Prepaid Unlimited pack, which entitles subscribers with 1.4GB 4G data per day with free unlimited talk time, national roaming (incoming and outgoing) and 100 SMS/day.

With the discounted Rs 299 pack, Reliance Jio has strong chance to increase its user-base in the coming week and it might even spell doom for rivals, who are trying hard to keep their customers migrate to the former's service.

Will Airtel, BSNL and Vodafone strike back with similar lucrative tariff plan? Time will tell.

