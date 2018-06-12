Reliance Jio has been surprisingly mum as rivals Vodafone and Airtel make the headlines with their attractive prepaid offers. But that changes soon as the new telco has introduced a slew of new offers on existing prepaid plans that beat incumbents' best offers.

Reliance Jio, on Tuesday, reaffirmed its commitment to "Everyday More Value" promise, which gives users the best tariffs in the industry. Of late, Airtel and Vodafone have been able to beat Jio's 4G prepaid offers with competitive tariffs of their own. By launching new offers, Jio is making sure it retains the disruptive label it has owned since its debut.

Reliance Jio is now offering 1.5GB additional data to all Jio users those who recharge with its daily-recurring data packs. Below are the details of the new offering by Jio:

Rs 149 offers 3GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS for 28 days

Rs 349 offers 3GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS for 70 days

Rs 399 offers 3GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS for 84 days

Rs 449 offers 3GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS for 91 days

The above-mentioned plans earlier offered 1.5GB data per day, which is now doubled to 3GB per day.

Rs 198 offers 3.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS for 28 days

Rs 398 offers 3.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS for 70 days

Rs 448 offers 3.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS for 84 days

Rs 498 offers 3.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS for 91 days

The above-mentioned plans earlier offered 2GB data per day, and subscribers now get 3.5GB per day.

Rs 299 offers 4.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS/day for 28 days

The above-mentioned plan earlier offered 3GB data per day, but now offers 4.5GB per day.

Rs 509 offers 5.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS/day for 28 days

The above-mentioned plan earlier offered 4GB data per day, but now gives 1.5GB extra data per day.

Rs 799 offers 6.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS/day for 28 days

The above-mentioned plan earlier offered 4GB data per day.

Cash discounts

And if these plans weren't generous enough, Reliance Jio is also offering cash discounts on all recharges. If a user recharges for Rs 300 or above, Jio is offering a discount of Rs 100. As for recharges below Rs 300, there's a 20 percent discount. Both these discount offers are exclusively available on MyJio app using PhonePe wallet.

Bonus offer

And if subscribers are using their MyJio app and PhonePe wallet, Jio highlights two exclusive offers.

Get 3GB data per day, unlimited calls, SMS/day for 28 days by paying Rs 120 instead of Rs 149

Get 3GB data per day, unlimited calls, SMS/day for 84 days by paying Rs 299 instead of Rs 399

These offers on prepaid plans are a no-brainer for any prepaid user in the country, and a major blow to rivals such as Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular.

But these offers come with a small catch. All the additional data benefits are valid only for a limited period. Subscribers can avail these benefits starting Tuesday and the last day for the offer is June 30, 2018.