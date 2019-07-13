New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham took to Twitter and asked the Indian fans to resell their ICC Cricket World Cup final tickets if they do not want to watch New take vs England in the final of the quadrennial tournament on July 14 at Lords. Neesham suggested that the fans should sell the tickets via the official platform and not try to make a large profit so that the tickets can be bought by genuine cricket fans.

The tweet of the 28-year-old all-rounder read, "Dear Indian cricket fans. If you don't want to come to the final anymore then please be kind and resell your tickets via the official platform. I know it's tempting to try to make a large profit but please give all genuine cricket fans a chance to go, not just the wealthy."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have come out with a 'return policy' so that the cricket fans can get a full refund of the tickets. As reported by IANS, an ICC official, who spoke with the news agency, stated that the international body took this initiative to counter black marketing of match tickets especially the ones of the knockout games.

Thousands of Indian cricket fans had already bought the tickets for the finals as they were pretty much confident about India's chances of qualifying for the final at Lords. The way the Men in Blue were playing, it looked like they were going to lift the coveted trophy. But New Zealand ousted them in the semi-final at the Old Trafford cricket ground on July 9.

The Men in Blue had the upper hand in the match as their bowlers restricted the Kiwis to 239 runs but their batsmen could not capitalise as the middle-order got exposed by the Kiwi bowling attack. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja showed some resilience taking India closer to victory but their performances went in vain as India got bundled out for 221.