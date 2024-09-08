The trailer of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra is finally here and it packs a solid punch. After months of anticipation, the teaser-trailer is finally here and it looks like an engrossing, promising watch. Alia Bhatt plays the role of Vedang Raina's sister who seems to have been wrongly framed under the law. Bhatt has taken on a fierce action avatar for the film which is directed by Vasan Bala.

In the last few years, Alia Bhatt has taken on some unconventional projects like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, Heart of Stone. And now with Jigra, the actress seems to be delivering one of her finest performances. From celebs, critics, fan clubs to netizens; the trailer hasn't received a single negative review so far.

Social media reactions

Social media has been going gaga over ever since the teaser has been released. "Superbbb," wrote Varun Dhawan with several fire emojis. "Here we go ....... Ulti ginti shuru," wrote Karan Johar. "Am I the only one who cried watching the trailer?" asked a user. "National award loading and Kangana's jealousy loading," another user commented. "Vasan bala has created magic, oh the bond between you two," a fan wrote.

"Alia Bhatt with another unconventional film and stellar performance. Hands down one of the best trailer i watched in recent time . Alia you are truly the gift to Indian cinema can't wait for 11th October to watch this epic film on a big screen," another fan commented.

"I like the attitude of alia bhatt specially when she slapped someone," a social media user commented. "Pure goosebumps when the bgm starts playing, waiting for the full track," another social media user wrote.

"In my mind I'm already in a theatre & watching this movie see you at the theatres @aliaabhatt," a comment read. "Blockbuster written all over it," another comment read. The film is all set to release on October 11 in theatres.